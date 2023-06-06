UrduPoint.com

Moscow To Host 3d Russia-Gulf Summit In July - Russian Ambassador

Published June 06, 2023

The third meeting of the Russia - Gulf Cooperation Council strategic dialogue will take place in Moscow in July, the new Russian Ambassador to Kuwait, Vladimir Zheltov, said on Tuesday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) The third meeting of the Russia - Gulf Cooperation Council strategic dialogue will take place in Moscow in July, the new Russian Ambassador to Kuwait, Vladimir Zheltov, said on Tuesday.

"The third session of the strategic dialogue between Russia and the countries of the Persian Gulf will be held soon � in July in Moscow � with the indispensable participation of Kuwait," the ambassador told Kuwaiti newspaper Al Qabas.

Zheltov pointed to the continuation of the Russian-Kuwaiti political dialogue and the existence of a mechanism of political consultations between the two countries.

The ambassador presented his credentials to Kuwaiti Crown Prince Meshal AlJaber Al-Sabah in late May.

The first meeting of the strategic dialogue initiated in 2016 between Russia and Gulf Cooperation Council member states was held in Riyadh in 2017, and the second in Abu Dhabi in 2019.

