Moscow to Host Exhibition of Russian Masterpieces From American Collections Next Week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) The exhibition "Masterpieces of Russian Art from American Collections", organized by the ABA Gallery, will open in Moscow on November 9 in the museum and exhibition complex of the Russian academy of Arts, the press office of the event said on Monday.

"The exposition will include works of art by the greatest masters of Russian painting: Abram Arkhipov, Philip Malyavin, Konstantin Korovin, Nicholas Roerich, Mikhail Larionov, Alexander Yakovlev, Boris Grigoriev, David Burliuk, Ivan Puni, Robert Falk, Alexandra Exter and others," the organizers said.

The project includes about 70 pieces spanning two centuries of Russian art, from Ivan Aivazovsky to Oleg Tselkov and Edward Beckerman. The second half of the 19th - early 20th centuries landscape school is represented by celebrated masters such as Nikolai Dubovskoy, Vladimir Fedorovich, Alexander Makovsky and Konstantin Gorbatov.

"Now, when exhibition exchanges between countries have been forcibly frozen, it seems especially important to us to remind both collectors and viewers of the incredible potential of Russian art, and of the new prospects that are opening up for private galleries. I am glad that in November 2021 Muscovites and guests of the capital will have the opportunity to see masterpieces of Russian art that have not been shown in Russia for about 100 years," Anatoly Bekkerman, the owner of the ABA gallery in New York, said ahead of the exhibition.

The ABA Gallery is one of the most qualified foreign organizations involved in the promotion of Russian art and culture in the West. For over 35 years, the gallery has organized dozens of exhibitions in Western and Russian museums.