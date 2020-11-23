UrduPoint.com
Moscow To Host Meeting Of Eurasian Economic Commission's Council On Monday

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 10:10 AM

Moscow to Host Meeting of Eurasian Economic Commission's Council on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) Moscow is set to host a meeting of the council of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), the executive body of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), on Monday.

The meeting's agenda includes discussions about the union's economic integration targets for the next four years, harmonizing financial legislation of the EAEU member states, a roadmap for the formation of a common market for organic agricultural products and other issues.

The EAEU was established in 2015 to promote regional economic integration in Eurasia. Its members include Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

