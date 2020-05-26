UrduPoint.com
Moscow To Host Next Meeting Of CSTO Foreign Ministers In Second Half Of 2020 - Lavrov

Moscow to Host Next Meeting of CSTO Foreign Ministers in Second Half of 2020 - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The next meeting of foreign ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will be held in Moscow in the second half of the year, top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"We will hold the next CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers on the eve of the Collective Security Council [summit] in the second half of this year in Moscow," Lavrov said at a briefing after a video conference with his CSTO counterparts.

The CSTO is a security alliance that brings together Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan. Russia is currently holding the rotating chairmanship of the alliance.

