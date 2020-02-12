Moscow to Host Next SCO Security Council Secretaries Talks in April - Russian Diplomat

The next meeting of the security council secretaries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states will be held in Moscow in April, Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan Alexander Mantytsky has said in an interview with Sputnik

"There are plans to hold the meeting of the SCO member states' security council secretaries this April in Moscow," Mantytsky said.

He added that talks were underway on possibly arranging the third round of the consultations of Russian, Afghan, Indian, Iranian, Chinese and Pakistani security council secretaries and security advisers, focusing on the Afghan crisis.