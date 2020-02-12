UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow To Host Next SCO Security Council Secretaries Talks In April - Russian Diplomat

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 04:16 PM

Moscow to Host Next SCO Security Council Secretaries Talks in April - Russian Diplomat

The next meeting of the security council secretaries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states will be held in Moscow in April, Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan Alexander Mantytsky has said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) The next meeting of the security council secretaries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states will be held in Moscow in April, Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan Alexander Mantytsky has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"There are plans to hold the meeting of the SCO member states' security council secretaries this April in Moscow," Mantytsky said.

He added that talks were underway on possibly arranging the third round of the consultations of Russian, Afghan, Indian, Iranian, Chinese and Pakistani security council secretaries and security advisers, focusing on the Afghan crisis.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Moscow Russia China Shanghai April Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed receives Dubai Police team that suc ..

4 minutes ago

NCEMA Director-General receives UNDRR official

4 minutes ago

Sao Paulo&#039;s office in Dubai a &#039;strategic ..

19 minutes ago

Strategic Trade Policy Framework 2020-25 welcomed: ..

20 minutes ago

PCB statement on Umar Akmal incident

29 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports inks long-term agreement with MSC ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.