MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) Ten Moscow hospitals will participate in the international clinical trials of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, which begin on Thursday, the mayor of the Russian capital, Sergey Sobyanin, said.

"The Russian part of the trials will be held in Moscow in ten of the city's clinics.

Any person, who is of age, can take part in them. Unless they have already been vaccinated with Sputnik or have some other potential issues," the mayor said.

The light version of the vaccine requires only one dose and the immunity is expected to start developing after one week, the mayor said.

Moscow will also host three phases of the clinical trials of Sputnik V in the nasal form, Sobyanin said.