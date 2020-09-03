UrduPoint.com
Moscow To Host SCO Foreign Ministers' Meeting From Sept 9-10 - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 07:20 PM

The meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) foreign ministers will be held in Moscow from September 9-10, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

"A meeting of the Council of foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states will be held in Moscow from September 9-10. The meeting, which will be chaired by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, will focus on the preparations for the upcoming meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State," Zakharova told a press briefing.

According to the spokeswoman, the member states are expected to submit drafts of the final political declaration, statements of the heads of state on the occasion on the 75th anniversary of the World War II victory and on a number of foreign policy issues, as well as decisions aimed at further developing the organization's policies to tackle the global political and socio-economic effects of the pandemic.

