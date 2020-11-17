UrduPoint.com
Moscow To Host US-French Meeting On Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire On Wednesday

Tue 17th November 2020

Moscow to Host US-French Meeting on Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire on Wednesday

US and French diplomats will meet in Moscow on Wednesday to discuss "ambiguities" of Russia-brokered ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan that has helped save many lives in Nagorno-Karabakh, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) US and French diplomats will meet in Moscow on Wednesday to discuss "ambiguities" of Russia-brokered ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan that has helped save many lives in Nagorno-Karabakh, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Tuesday.

"This discussion has already begun on one side between the president of the republic and [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin and on the other between Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and me in Paris yesterday and we are going to meet in Moscow tomorrow with ambassadors in charge of this dossier to clear up ambiguities of this ceasefire," he told the French parliament.

