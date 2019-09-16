Moscow to Host Workshop on International Humanitarian Law in October - Red Cross

Moscow will host the workshop on laws of armed conflict (SWIRMO), annually held by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), in October, with the organization's president, Peter Maurer, set to be among the participants, the new head of the ICRC regional delegation for Russia, Belarus and Moldova told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) Moscow will host the workshop on laws of armed conflict (SWIRMO), annually held by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), in October, with the organization's president, Peter Maurer, set to be among the participants, the new head of the ICRC regional delegation for Russia, Belarus and Moldova told Sputnik in an interview.

"We call it SWIRMO [Senior Workshop on International Rules governing Military Operations]. It is senior military officers gathering to discuss issues on international humanitarian law. So the event is planned to take place from 7 to 12 October in Moscow. It is [for] the first time actually [will be] taking place in Russia," Ikhtiyar Aslanov said.

According to Aslanov, the Red Cross expects about 133 participants from nearly 75 countries, with the Russian Defense Ministry acting as the event's partner.

"Apart from this event where the military personnel and the ICRC experts will be taking part and discussing issues of challenge, ICRC President will also visit Russia to participate in some of these events, also to listen to the military.

There will be a forum where he will be talking to military people and taking questions," he noted.

When asked whether the ICRC president would hold any meetings with Russian officials, Aslanov replied: "Certainly we are planning for that. We are requesting certain meetings."

Dwelling on cooperation with the Russian Defense Ministry, the IRCC regional head noted that he was "very pleased" with its level but also expected it to develop further. In particular, he mentioned ongoing cooperation on such "humanitarian operational issues" as those related to Ukraine and Syria.

"For us it is also very important to understand the context ... how we can [in a] best [way] together address humanitarian issues. So for that reason definitely I wish that in my tenure in Russia we will be able to develop our partnership with the Ministry of Defense," he added.