UrduPoint.com

Moscow To Investigate Ill-Treatment Of Russian Prisoners By Ukrainian Nationalists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2022 | 03:41 PM

Moscow to Investigate Ill-Treatment of Russian Prisoners by Ukrainian Nationalists

Chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin has ordered a probe into the circumstances surrounding ill-treatment of captured Russian servicemen by Ukrainian nationalists after a footage of tortures appeared on the Internet, the committee said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) Chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin has ordered a probe into the circumstances surrounding ill-treatment of captured Russian servicemen by Ukrainian nationalists after a footage of tortures appeared on the Internet, the committee said on Monday.

Last week, a footage was published on the internet showing Ukrainian nationalists treating a prisoner in a cruel manner. In the video, the Ukrainian soldiers shot the prisoner in the leg and did not provide him with medical assistance. According to the Russian investigative committee, the footage was made at a military base of Ukrainian nationalists located in the Kharkiv region.

"Chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee Alexander Ivanovich Bastrykin instructed the Main Investigation Department of the Russian Investigative Committee to establish all circumstances of the ill-treatment of captured military personnel by Ukrainian nationalists," the committee said on Telegram.

It is also added that Bastrykin had instructed investigators to establish all circumstances of the incident captured on the video, collect evidence and identify all the persons involved to bring them to justice.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation to "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.

Related Topics

Internet Prisoner Ukraine Russia Luhansk Donetsk Kharkiv February All From

Recent Stories

Shanghai undergoes two-phase lockdown as COVID cas ..

Shanghai undergoes two-phase lockdown as COVID cases surge

50 seconds ago
 Maryam Nawaz gives interesting response to PM Imra ..

Maryam Nawaz gives interesting response to PM Imran’s claim of written threat

15 minutes ago
 Another flight carrying Chinese citizens evacuated ..

Another flight carrying Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrives

1 minute ago
 Pakistan's Parliament fully committed to achieve S ..

Pakistan's Parliament fully committed to achieve SDGs

1 minute ago
 Chinese mainland reports 1,219 new local COVID-19 ..

Chinese mainland reports 1,219 new local COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago
 Leading Sindhi singer Rubina Qureshi admitted to h ..

Leading Sindhi singer Rubina Qureshi admitted to hospital in critical condition

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>