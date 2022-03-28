Moscow to Investigate Ill-Treatment of Russian Prisoners by Ukrainian Nationalists

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) Chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin has ordered a probe into the circumstances surrounding ill-treatment of captured Russian servicemen by Ukrainian nationalists after a footage of tortures appeared on the Internet, the committee said on Monday.

Last week, a footage was published on the internet showing Ukrainian nationalists treating a prisoner in a cruel manner. In the video, the Ukrainian soldiers shot the prisoner in the leg and did not provide him with medical assistance. According to the Russian investigative committee, the footage was made at a military base of Ukrainian nationalists located in the Kharkiv region.

"Chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee Alexander Ivanovich Bastrykin instructed the Main Investigation Department of the Russian Investigative Committee to establish all circumstances of the ill-treatment of captured military personnel by Ukrainian nationalists," the committee said on Telegram.

It is also added that Bastrykin had instructed investigators to establish all circumstances of the incident captured on the video, collect evidence and identify all the persons involved to bring them to justice.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation to "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.