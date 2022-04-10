MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2022) Alexander Bastrykin, the head of the Russian Investigative Committee, ordered on Sunday to investigate planned provocations of the Ukrainian military in the city of Irpin.

"Chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee instructed to investigate a possible provocation by Ukrainian nationalists to spread false information about the actions of the Russian military in the city of Irpin," the statement on Telegram read.

On Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry warned that the Security Service of Ukraine was planning to bring dead bodies of those killed by Ukrainian shelling in Irpin, Kiev region, from a morgue to stage yet another provocation to accuse Russia.

Bastrykin also instructed investigators to look into the detonation of a nitric acid tank by Ukrainian troops in the city of Rubizhne, as well as preparations for another explosion of tanks with chemicals to harm civilians in the Luhansk People's Republic.

During the investigation, the investigative committee in cooperation with the law enforcement agencies of the LPR will record evidence of illegal actions in order to identify all persons involved in the crimes and give a legal assessment to the actions of those who planned to disseminate false information about Russian troops.