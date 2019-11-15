Moscow to Invite CIS Countries to Attend BRICS Summit in Russia - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) Moscow is planning to invite other Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) members to attend the next BRICS summit hosted by Russia next year, President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

"As for inviting other countries, this is a common practice .

.. We plan to invite our regional economic organizations, first of all, the EAEU, and the CIS. It will be a completely natural meeting of partners, if not in the framework of BRICS, then in another organization," Putin told reporters at a press conference following the 11th BRICS summit in Brazil.