UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow To Invite CIS Countries To Attend BRICS Summit In Russia - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 01:50 AM

Moscow to Invite CIS Countries to Attend BRICS Summit in Russia - Putin

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) Moscow is planning to invite other Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) members to attend the next BRICS summit hosted by Russia next year, President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

"As for inviting other countries, this is a common practice .

.. We plan to invite our regional economic organizations, first of all, the EAEU, and the CIS. It will be a completely natural meeting of partners, if not in the framework of BRICS, then in another organization," Putin told reporters at a press conference following the 11th BRICS summit in Brazil.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Brazil All

Recent Stories

Pope urges concrete, urgent action to prevent abus ..

1 hour ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of new Kenyan Ambassad ..

2 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets with Singaporea ..

2 hours ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

2 hours ago

Culture and arts are powerful agents of peace: Nou ..

2 hours ago

World Tolerance Summit concludes, experts call for ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.