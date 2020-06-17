Moscow to Keep Remaining COVID-19 Restrictions in Place at Least Until Mid-July - Mayor

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The remaining coronavirus-related restrictions in Moscow will not be removed at least until mid-July, the Russian capital's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, said on Tuesday.

"I think that we will not remove the remaining restrictions before mid-July. These are two months of the transition period, and we are looking to ensure that nothing goes wrong," Sobyanin said.

On Tuesday, the second stage of relaxing the restrictions began in the city, with dental clinics, summer terraces of cafes and restaurants, libraries, real estate offices, rental services, advertising, consulting and other services resuming work.

Museums, exhibition halls and zoos also reopen their doors. It is allowed to attend sports events, but so far provided that no more than 10 percent of seats are occupied by spectators.

In the next stage of lifting restrictions on June 23, it is planned to open stationary restaurants and cafes, resume the work of the fitness industry and urban infrastructure.

The work of theaters and cinemas, as well as mass events, are still banned.