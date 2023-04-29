UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Moscow to Lodge Protest With Warsaw Over Seizure of Embassy School Building - Ambassador

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2023) Moscow is set to lodge a protest with Warsaw after Polish authorities seized the building of the school at the Russian embassy in violation of the Vienna Convention, Russian Ambassador in Warsaw Sergey Andreev told Sputnik.

Earlier on Saturday, Andreev arrived at the building of the Russian embassy school in Warsaw, which was earlier stormed by Warsaw mayor's office officials and police, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

"The qualification is unequivocal: this is an illegal action, a violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. We, sure enough, will lodge a protest," Andreev said, calling the seizure an "illegal action" and "an intrusion on the territory of a diplomatic facility.

"

Russia will retaliate, the ambassador said, adding that the nature of this response will be decided "in the center," alluding to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The ambassador said that a new building will be found to house the school so that the studies could continue.

"We will find a place for the school to continue its work, it will continue to operate in other premises of the diplomatic mission. A normal end of the school year and examination will be ensured," he said.

