Moscow to Maintain Instructors' Presence in CAR Despite Death of 3 Russians - Ministry

Russia is not planning to reduce military instructors' presence in the Central African Republic (CAR) following the death of three Russians as a result of a mine detonation, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Wednesday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) Russia is not planning to reduce military instructors' presence in the Central African Republic (CAR) following the death of three Russians as a result of a mine detonation, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Wednesday.

"No. Our instructors are working there at the request of the leadership and government and military structures of the sovereign independent state - the Central African Republic.

So it all depends on their wishes, on their needs," Bogdanov said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

At the end of last month, car authorities notified the Russian embassy about the death of three Russian military instructors in a mine explosion on May 28.

CAR government spokesperson Ange Maxime Kazagui confirmed to Sputnik that three Russians and two CAR police officers were killed in the explosion, which occurred in the country's north-west.

