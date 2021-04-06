Moscow to Make Every Effort to Find Solutions for JCPOA - Foreign Ministry

Russia will make every effort to find mutually acceptable solutions for the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Russia will make every effort to find mutually acceptable solutions for the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The in-person meeting of the joint commission of the JCPOA was held in Vienna on Tuesday. After the meeting, expert groups were instructed to identify measures to be taken by Iran and the United States to restore the deal. At the same time, there were no direct contacts between Tehran and Washington despite the presence of a delegation from the US.

In particular, Ryabkov said that he agrees with the US State Department statements which said that the process will not be easy.

"First of all, because there is no trust between Tehran and Washington ..

. But even without this, since the process of moving away from the initially set parameters of the JCPOA has gone far enough, the return requires a lot of political will," the Russian official said.

Ryabkov mentioned that Iran believes that the JCPOA can be easily restored if Tehran and Washington agree on what measures they need to take, and then the sides can implement them promptly.

"I admit that this is so, but in order to reach this milestone, great efforts are required," the diplomat said.

The deputy foreign minister decided not to make a prognosis on how much time is required to agree on all measures.

"We do not have more clarity at the moment, but we, as a responsible participant in the JCPOA, will make every effort to stimulate the finding of appropriate solutions," Ryabkov added.