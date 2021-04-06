UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow To Make Every Effort To Find Solutions For JCPOA - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 09:56 PM

Moscow to Make Every Effort to Find Solutions for JCPOA - Foreign Ministry

Russia will make every effort to find mutually acceptable solutions for the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Russia will make every effort to find mutually acceptable solutions for the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The in-person meeting of the joint commission of the JCPOA was held in Vienna on Tuesday. After the meeting, expert groups were instructed to identify measures to be taken by Iran and the United States to restore the deal. At the same time, there were no direct contacts between Tehran and Washington despite the presence of a delegation from the US.

In particular, Ryabkov said that he agrees with the US State Department statements which said that the process will not be easy.

"First of all, because there is no trust between Tehran and Washington ..

. But even without this, since the process of moving away from the initially set parameters of the JCPOA has gone far enough, the return requires a lot of political will," the Russian official said.

Ryabkov mentioned that Iran believes that the JCPOA can be easily restored if Tehran and Washington agree on what measures they need to take, and then the sides can implement them promptly.

"I admit that this is so, but in order to reach this milestone, great efforts are required," the diplomat said.

The deputy foreign minister decided not to make a prognosis on how much time is required to agree on all measures.

"We do not have more clarity at the moment, but we, as a responsible participant in the JCPOA, will make every effort to stimulate the finding of appropriate solutions," Ryabkov added.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Washington Vienna Tehran Same United States All From

Recent Stories

Too Early to Talk About Major Breakthrough in Rest ..

11 seconds ago

PHC delegation calls on Nishtar Medical University ..

13 seconds ago

GB govt imposes ban on inter-provincial transport

14 seconds ago

Italian Police Officer Injured as Protests Against ..

18 seconds ago

Flydubai to resume flights to Asmara

11 minutes ago

Govt decides to commemorate Ramazan's first Friday ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.