(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow will have to make serious political decisions if the West's response to security proposals is disappointing, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Frida

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) Moscow will have to make serious political decisions if the West's response to security proposals is disappointing, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

"If the answer is disappointing, then serious political decisions will have to be made .

.. But the role of diplomacy, in any case, is central," Ryabkov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The diplomat also said that Russia does not threaten anyone but wants to secure its own interests.