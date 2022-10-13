UrduPoint.com

Moscow To Not Recognize Nord Stream Sabotage Probe Unless Russia's Participation Allowed

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Moscow to Not Recognize Nord Stream Sabotage Probe Unless Russia's Participation Allowed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Moscow will not recognize the results of the investigation into the sabotage at Nord Stream pipelines, if Russian experts are not allowed to partake in the probe, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said that it had summoned the ambassadors of Germany, Denmark and Sweden to express bewilderment due to the lack of an official response to Moscow's appeal to the leadership of these countries regarding the involvement of representatives of the Russian authorities and Gazprom in the investigation conducted jointly by Berlin, Copenhagen and Stockholm.

There was also information about the participation in the investigation of other countries, including the United States, the ministry added.

"Russia, of course, will not recognize any 'pseudo-results' of such an investigation unless Russian experts are involved," the ministry said in a statement.

If Russian experts are denied access to current investigative actions, Moscow will proceed from the fact that these countries "have something to hide" or they "cover the perpetrators of these terrorist acts."

Related Topics

Terrorist Moscow Russia Germany Berlin Nord Stockholm United States Sweden Denmark From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th October 2022

5 hours ago
 Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods ..

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods to flood-hit areas

14 hours ago
 European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of ..

European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of Cuban Doctors in Italy - Repo ..

14 hours ago
 US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Fundi ..

US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Funding of Migrant Flights to Massa ..

14 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting ..

Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting PM Shehbaz, Hamza in money lau ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.