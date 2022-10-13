MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Moscow will not recognize the results of the investigation into the sabotage at Nord Stream pipelines, if Russian experts are not allowed to partake in the probe, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said that it had summoned the ambassadors of Germany, Denmark and Sweden to express bewilderment due to the lack of an official response to Moscow's appeal to the leadership of these countries regarding the involvement of representatives of the Russian authorities and Gazprom in the investigation conducted jointly by Berlin, Copenhagen and Stockholm.

There was also information about the participation in the investigation of other countries, including the United States, the ministry added.

"Russia, of course, will not recognize any 'pseudo-results' of such an investigation unless Russian experts are involved," the ministry said in a statement.

If Russian experts are denied access to current investigative actions, Moscow will proceed from the fact that these countries "have something to hide" or they "cover the perpetrators of these terrorist acts."