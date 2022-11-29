Moscow to Offer Washington New Dates for New START Meeting - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) Russia will offer the United States new dates for the bilateral consultative commission on the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

"I emphasize that this is not a cancellation, but a postponement.

After some time, we will offer the Americans new dates. But it will not happen instantly," Ryabkov told reporters.

It is unlikely that the consultations will take place before the end of the year, the Russian diplomat added.

"And now it is premature to say how and when we will make these new proposals and what time period we will ultimately focus on," he said, noting that there will be a pause before the next meeting.