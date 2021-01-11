Moscow to Open Covid-19 Vaccination to Scientists, IT Workers, Other Groups - Mayor

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Moscow will open coronavirus vaccination to scientists, IT and hospitality industry workers on Wednesday, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said Monday.

The Russian capital has been progressively opening vaccination to most vulnerable groups since early December.

"On Wednesday, January 13, the following people will be able to register for vaccination: those who work in information technology industry, in science and research, social organization, private and non-commercial organizations ... property management, hotels, touristic agencies, and other tourism entities," the mayor said in his blog.

Thirty additional vaccination points will open in Moscow on Thursday, Sobyanin said.

Over the 10-day New Year holidays more people have visited vaccination station in Moscow that at the end of November, the mayor said.