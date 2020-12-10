Moscow to Open New Facility to Produce Coronavirus Vaccines in January - Mayor

A new facility to make coronavirus vaccines will open in Moscow in January, city Mayor Sergey Sobianin said Thursday

"I can tell you that apart from Binnopharm, which is located in Zelenograd, we are building one more large factory to produce vaccines on the basis of Technopolis Moscow, which will soon begin work.

In January, it will be producing big batches of vaccine," the mayor said as aired on Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

About 6,000 people in Moscow have already been vaccinated, the mayor said.