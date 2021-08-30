UrduPoint.com

Moscow To Participate In Economic Projects On Restoration Of Post-Conflict Afghanistan

Mon 30th August 2021 | 01:36 PM

Moscow to Participate in Economic Projects on Restoration of Post-Conflict Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) Russia will take part in the projects devoted to recovering of Afghanistan's economy, and is ready to get down to work straight away, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said on Monday.

But we have always announced our readiness to contribute to the international efforts in the socioeconomic rehabilitation of post-conflict Afghanistan, and this moment is coming," Kabulov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The official also called for taking measures to keep the national Afghan Currency from falling, because "any collapse of the national currency leads to the negative economic consequences."

Kabulov noted that a special international conference will have to be convened to figure out which projects to develop in Afghanistan.

