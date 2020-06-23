Moscow to Promote Draft Resolution on Easing North Korea Sanctions Despite US Objections

Russia and China will keep promoting their draft United Nations Security Council's resolution on easing Pyongyang sanctions despite the United States' attempts to block this effort, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of International Organizations, Pyotr Ilyichev, told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Russia and China will keep promoting their draft United Nations Security Council's resolution on easing Pyongyang sanctions despite the United States' attempts to block this effort, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of International Organizations, Pyotr Ilyichev, told Sputnik in an interview.

As Russia has been consistently advocating gradual easing of Pyongyang sanctions in connection with progress on denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, it started early in 2020, jointly with Chinese partners, negotiations on a draft of a relevant resolution, Ilyichev recalled.

The diplomat noted with regret that Washington and its allies keep promoting the "maximum pressure" policy.

"In particular, Americans and other Western delegations have in fact blocked the work on the Russian-Chinese UNSC resolution on gradual easing of the sanctions pressure on North Korea. However, the draft remains on the table, we do not reject the idea to promote it. The political will of Washington and its allies will play a decisive role in this process," Ilyichev said.