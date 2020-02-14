UrduPoint.com
Moscow To Promote Road Map For Gradually Legalizing Central African Republic Diamond Trade

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 02:44 PM

Russia intends to promote the design and adoption of a road map on gradual legalization of the Central African Republic (CAR)'s diamond production and trade within the Kimberley Process, Foreign Ministry's Department of Africa Director Andrei Kemarsky has said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Russia intends to promote the design and adoption of a road map on gradual legalization of the Central African Republic (CAR)'s diamond production and trade within the Kimberley Process, Foreign Ministry's Department of Africa Director Andrei Kemarsky has said in an interview with Sputnik.

In November, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Moiseev told Sputnik that the country, as the 2020 chair of the Kimberley Process, would seek full legalization of the car diamond market. He also said that the volume of illegal mining in CAR exceeded 300,000 carats annually and sanctions were only aggravating the situation.

"As the char, we intend to contribute to .

.. designing a clear road map, which would enable gradual implementation of different demands and therefore allow then full legalization of CAR diamond production and trade. Taking into consideration the tough situation in the country, it is a very difficult process, time and significant effort will be needed, including within the road map, which will be the basic document," Kemarsky said.

Since the full ban on CAR diamond trade, imposed in 2013, was lifted, the country is divided into so-called green areas, from where export is allowed, and red areas in the CAR's north and east, controlled by anti-governmental armed groups, where the ban is still active.

