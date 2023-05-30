Moscow to Provide Assistance to All Affected by UAV Attack on City - Mayor

Moscow authorities will provide all the necessary assistance to all those affected by the morning UAV attack on the city, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Moscow authorities will provide all the necessary assistance to all those affected by the morning UAV attack on the city, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukraine attacked the Russian capital with eight unmanned aerial vehicles, all drones were shot down.

"By noon, emergency teams were formed, consisting of a doctor, a social worker, a psychologist and a representative of the Ministry of Emergency Situations. They continue to go door to door of the residents of the affected houses and find out what other help is needed. All help will be provided. The city's social services stay in touch with the people," Sobyanin said on Telegram.

After the attack, several families required the help of psychologists, five people were transported to a social protection institution, now they are all home, the official added.