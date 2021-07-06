UrduPoint.com
Moscow To Provide Extra Aid To Tajikistan Depending On Situation In Afghanistan's North

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 07:15 PM

Moscow to Provide Extra Aid to Tajikistan Depending on Situation in Afghanistan's North

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) Moscow's decision about whether to provide additional aid to Tajikistan over the turbulent situation in northern Afghanistan will depend on further developments in the region, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Tuesday.

The Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman said last week that though the Taliban has captured more than thirty districts in the northern provinces in recent days, Moscow was not inclined to dramatize the group's current offensive. She warned, however, that a rise in fighting in the northern Afghan regions could drive civilians out of their homes and to neighboring Central Asian countries.

"We continue our contacts at the working level between the military and border guards.

Therefore, we are monitoring closely the situation. Everything will depend on how the situation develops in northern Afghanistan. We understand that the situation is rather tense there," Rudenko told reporters.

Russia's 201st Military Base, deployed in Tajikistan, will support the Central Asian nation's efforts if assistance is needed, the diplomat said.

"If additional efforts are needed, they will be taken," Rudenko added.

The situation in northern Afghan areas bordering Tajikistan has been worsening since late last month when the Taliban attacked a border crossing between the two nations. On June 25, Tajikistan put its armed forces stationed on the border with Afghanistan on high alert amid the tense security situation.

