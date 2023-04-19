Moscow to Put All Efforts to Help Caracas' Economy Not to Depend on US Sanctions - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) Russia will put all efforts to help Venezuela's economy become less dependent on the "whims and geopolitical games" of the United States, and it will benefit from Russia's experience, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"We will do everything we can to make Venezuela's economy less and less dependent on the whims and geopolitical games of the US or any over actors from the Western camp. And I am convinced that our experience will come in handy for our Venezuelan friends because we are now the world champion in the number of sanctions, and we are gaining experience quickly," Lavrov told a briefing after talks with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia.