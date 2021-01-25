UrduPoint.com
Moscow To Raise Issue Of US Meddling In Russian Affairs At Int'l Platforms - Zakharova

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 08:43 PM

Moscow will raise the issue of US interference in Russia's internal affairs at international platforms, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Moscow will raise the issue of US interference in Russia's internal affairs at international platforms, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"I would like to say that in addition to our contacts with US diplomats in a bilateral format, this issue will also be raised at the platforms of international organizations that deal with similar issues," Zakharova told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Moscow expressed dissatisfaction with the spread of fake news and blocking of accounts of Russian officials by the United States, a relevant note will be sent, Zakharova said.

"We drew the attention of our US colleagues and a relevant note will be sent to them to the participation of the internet platforms of US companies, these are social networks and video hosting, in the spread of fake news," she said.

She clarified that this was not an one-time case, but a mass distribution.

The conversation about the actions of the US Embassy in connection with the unauthorized rallies in Russia is not over yet, Zakharova said.

"But I say it again: the conversation is not over yet. It will continue," she said.

