Moscow to Ramp Up Scale of Missile Strikes on Kiev Targets If Ukraine Attacks Russian Area

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) Moscow will ramp up the scale of its missile strikes targeting objects in Kiev in response to any attacks or sabotage on the territory of Russia, Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Friday.

The spokesman said that high-precision Kalibr cruise missiles hit a military facility on the outskirts of Kiev overnight.

As a result of the attack on the Vizar Zhulyany machine-building plant, workshops for the production and repair of long-range and medium-range anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as anti-ship missiles, were destroyed.

"The number and scale of missile strikes against targets in Kiev will increase in response to the commission by the Kiev nationalist regime of any attacks of a terrorist nature or sabotage on the Russian territory," Konashenkov told reporters.