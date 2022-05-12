UrduPoint.com

Moscow To React To Finland's Accession To NATO 'According Situation' - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Moscow to React to Finland's Accession to NATO 'According Situation' - Foreign Ministry

Moscow will react to the statements of Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin on NATO accession by Finland according to the situation, the Russian foreign ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) Moscow will react to the statements of Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin on NATO accession by Finland according to the situation, the Russian foreign ministry said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Niinisto and Marin said that Finland must apply for NATO membership "without delay."

"We will react according to the situation," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Finland's statement is "a radical change in the country's foreign policy."

Finland's accession to NATO will seriously affect relations between Moscow and Helsinki, as well as the maintenance of stability and security in the northern region of Europe.

"Russia will be forced to take retaliatory steps of a military-technical or other nature in order to deter the threats to its national security that arise in this regard," the statement added.

Joining NATO will be a direct violation of Finland's international legal obligations, including the 1947 Paris Peace Treaty and the 1992 agreement between Russia and Finland on the foundations of relations, according to the statement.

"However, given the current indifference of the collective West to international law, such behavior has become the norm," the ministry added.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Moscow Russia Europe Helsinki Paris Finland Agreement

Recent Stories

Shaheen to return to home ahead of series against ..

Shaheen to return to home ahead of series against West Indies

7 minutes ago
 Grain-forage rice to improve Pakistan's land utili ..

Grain-forage rice to improve Pakistan's land utilization: Zhang Qin

1 minute ago
 Court awards life term to two accused

Court awards life term to two accused

4 minutes ago
 Pak-China will never allow any force to sabotage f ..

Pak-China will never allow any force to sabotage friendship: Chinese Foreign Min ..

4 minutes ago
 PHP promots 19 head constable to ASIs

PHP promots 19 head constable to ASIs

4 minutes ago
 Canal system of Punjab facing water shortage

Canal system of Punjab facing water shortage

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.