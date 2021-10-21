Ukraine's possible NATO entry would be an extremely dangerous step, which would force Moscow to react, the alliance was warned about the possible consequences, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Ukraine's possible NATO entry would be an extremely dangerous step, which would force Moscow to react, the alliance was warned about the possible consequences, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told Sputnik on Thursday.

Commenting on prospects for Ukraine's NATO membership, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin confirmed Washington's support for Kiev's aspirations and emphasized that third countries have no right to veto the accession.

Rudenko noted that NATO member states representatives made similar comments many times, and similar approach is reflected in statutory documents.

"But we still focus not on the official position, but on real steps. We believe that this would be an extremely dangerous step that would force Russia to react in a relevant manner," Rudenko said.

"Since these are negotiations between NATO and Ukraine, it is up to them to decide when and what is needed, but we warned them that any step would have consequences. NATO is aware of our position on Ukraine," the diplomat added.