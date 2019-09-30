UrduPoint.com
Moscow To Recognize Results Of Afghan Presidential Election If Transparency Is Confirmed

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 03:04 PM

Moscow to Recognize Results of Afghan Presidential Election If Transparency Is Confirmed

Russia will recognize the results of the Afghan presidential election if its fairness and transparency is confirmed, Zamir Kabulov, Russia's special representative for Afghanistan and the director of the Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) Russia will recognize the results of the Afghan presidential election if its fairness and transparency is confirmed, Zamir Kabulov, Russia's special representative for Afghanistan and the director of the Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department, said on Monday.

Afghan citizens voted on Saturday in the presidential election that saw around 9.5 million people registered for casting their ballots. The process was marred by attacks by the Taliban.

"We will recognize [the results of the election] if it is confirmed officially that, despite low attendance, the election was close to something that we call fair and transparent. Then we will recognize it. Anyway, it is the Afghan people's affair, and it is not our recognition that matters, as it is the Afghan people who should recognize the winner as legitimate. It is too early to discuss this yet. The official results will be revealed on October 19, let us wait," Kabulov told reporters.

