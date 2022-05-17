UrduPoint.com

Moscow To Refrain From Interfering In Situation With Turkey Dodging To Back NATO Expansion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2022 | 03:48 PM

Russia would not want to interfere in relations between Turkey, Sweden and Finland, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, commenting on Ankara's refusal to back the Nordic countries' NATO accession bid

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) Russia would not want to interfere in relations between Turkey, Sweden and Finland, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, commenting on Ankara's refusal to back the Nordic countries' NATO accession bid.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Ankara can not say "yes" to the membership of Finland and Sweden in NATO.

"The fact is that Finland and Sweden are countries that have applied and are applying to join the alliance, and Turkey is a member of the alliance, and this is a matter of relations between these countries and within the alliance itself, we would not like to interfere in these relations," Peskov told reporters.

