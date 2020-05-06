Moscow to Reopen Constructions Sites, Industrial Companies on May 12 - Mayor

Moscow will allow all construction sites and industrial companies to reopen on May 12, but it does not mean the end of the self-isolation, the Russian capital's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, said Wednesday

"This allows us to make the decision to allow, starting May 12, to reopen all industrial companies, and not some, like now, and all constructions sites, and not some, like now," Sobyanin said at a videoconference with President Vladimir Putin.

Putin has backed the mayor's decision to reopen all construction and industrial sites.

"At the same time, the self-isolation regime is not being relaxed, on the contrary. We have to comply with it strictly to allow even more businesses to reopen," the mayor added.