Moscow To Respond Accordingly If Poland Expels Russian Diplomats - Zakharova

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Moscow to Respond Accordingly If Poland Expels Russian Diplomats - Zakharova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) Moscow will give an "appropriate response" in the event of the expulsion of Russian diplomats from Poland, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Stanislav Zharin, spokesman for the Polish secret services' coordinating minister, said that Poland's Internal Security Agency (ISA) has compiled a list of 45 Russian diplomats suspected of espionage, and demanded their expulsion.

"An appropriate response will be given," Zakharova said commenting the issue. 

The Polish Foreign Ministry summoned Russian Ambassador Sergey Andreyev on Wednesday, the spokesman of the Russian diplomatic mission, Vladimir Aleksandrov, confirmed to Sputnik.

