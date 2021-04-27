Moscow to Respond Harshly to Any Attempts to Cross Its 'Red Lines' - Lavrov

Russia will take harsh action in response to any attempts to cross its red lines, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik in an interview, adding that any attempts by the United States to establish dialogue with Moscow would be doomed unless Washington gave up its hegemonic ambitions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) Russia will take harsh action in response to any attempts to cross its red lines, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik in an interview, adding that any attempts by the United States to establish dialogue with Moscow would be doomed unless Washington gave up its hegemonic ambitions.

"I will say it again, unless the United States ceases its hegemonic ambitions, as the president [Vladimir Putin] said in his state of the nation address, unless they realize the futility of all attempts to revive a unipolar world, create some kind of structure where everyone will be subordinate to Western countries ... and unless they conduct a dialogue with us, as with any country, in a mutually respectful way based on a balance of interests that must be found, we won't succeed," Lavrov said.

The Russian foreign minister stressed that that Moscow is ready to act if its so-called red lines are crossed.

"Of course, we will react harshly to any attempts to cross our 'red lines,' which, as you know, we set ourselves," Lavrov remarked.

In his annual state-of-the-nation address last week, Putin expressed hope that no one will dare to cross "red lines" in relations with Russia, noting that where these "red lines" lie will be determined by Moscow itself in each specific case. He warned that those staging provocations against the country would bitterly regret it.