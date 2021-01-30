Moscow to Respond to Albanian Decision to Expel Russian Diplomat - Deputy Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry will announce a response to the Albanian decision to expel a Russian diplomat from the country over the alleged non-compliance with the coronavirus-linked restrictions, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said.

"That will be announced," Grushko told reporters, when asked whether Moscow had decided to respond to Albania's move.

On Thursday, Albania declared the Russian diplomat persona non grata, citing violation of anti-coronavirus measures as the reason; he must leave the country within 72 hours. The country also provided the name of the diplomat in violation of the international diplomatic practice.

The Russian Embassy in the country indicated that the decision to expel the Russian diplomat was considered unfounded and expressed surprise over the "content of the relevant statement of the Albanian Foreign Ministry for the press."