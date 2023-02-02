(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) Moscow will respond to Austria's announcement of four Russian diplomats persona non grata, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, media, citing the Austrian Foreign Ministry, reported the relevant decision by Vienna.

"As the Russian side stated earlier, Russia will provide an appropriate response," the ministry said.