Moscow to Respond to Baltic States' Restrictions on Entry of Russians - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Russia will take retaliatory measures after the decision of the Baltic countries to restrict the entry of Russians with Schengen visas, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"Once again I would like to say that, of course, there will be a response. But the response will be in the interests of our country. We will respond in a way that will be beneficial to our country and our people," the spokeswoman said at a briefing.

The response will be thoughtful, and Russia is not going to close itself from the residents of the European Union, Zakharova added.

"Everyone who wants to visit Russia and see with their own eyes the uniqueness of its culture and civilization will have the opportunity to do so," Zakharova said.

On Wednesday, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said that the three Baltic states Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia reached an agreement to restrict the entry of Russians.