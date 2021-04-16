Moscow to Respond to Expulsion of Diplomats From Poland - Lavrov

Moscow will response to the expulsion of Russian diplomats from Poland, Foreign Minister Sergey Larvov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Moscow will response to the expulsion of Russian diplomats from Poland, Foreign Minister Sergey Larvov said on Friday.

"By the way, Poland also announced the expulsion of our diplomats, we will answer here as well.

Of course, in the appropriate way," Lavrov said during a press conference after a meeting with Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic.

On Thursday, Warsaw declared three Russian diplomats personae non gratae.