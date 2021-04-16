UrduPoint.com
Moscow To Respond To Expulsion Of Diplomats From Poland - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 10:37 PM

Moscow will respond to the expulsion of Russian diplomats from Poland, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Moscow will respond to the expulsion of Russian diplomats from Poland, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"By the way, Poland also announced the expulsion of our diplomats, we will answer here as well. Of course, in the appropriate way," Lavrov said during a press conference after a meeting with Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic.

On Thursday, Warsaw declared three Russian diplomats personae non gratae.

