Moscow to Respond to Expulsion of Russian Diplomats From US - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow will surely respond to Washington's decision to expel more Russian diplomats, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) Moscow will surely respond to Washington's decision to expel more Russian diplomats, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

"We will definitely (respond), and we warned the Americans that in order to avoid further staff cuts here, we cannot but respond," Ryabkov told reporters, adding that the US "needs to stop."