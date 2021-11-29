UrduPoint.com

Moscow To Respond To Expulsion Of Russian Diplomats From US - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 07:03 PM

Moscow to Respond to Expulsion of Russian Diplomats From US - Foreign Ministry

Moscow will surely respond to Washington's decision to expel more Russian diplomats, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) Moscow will surely respond to Washington's decision to expel more Russian diplomats, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

"We will definitely (respond), and we warned the Americans that in order to avoid further staff cuts here, we cannot but respond," Ryabkov told reporters, adding that the US "needs to stop."

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler pardons 442 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039; ..

RAK Ruler pardons 442 prisoners ahead of UAE&#039;s 50th National Day

4 minutes ago
 UAE celebrates Commemoration Day tomorrow

UAE celebrates Commemoration Day tomorrow

34 minutes ago
 1,005 candidates' files nomination papers for 66 C ..

1,005 candidates' files nomination papers for 66 City, Tehsil Council's mayor, c ..

13 seconds ago
 Contract doctors, paramedical staff staged protest ..

Contract doctors, paramedical staff staged protest demonstration for their deman ..

14 seconds ago
 Down syndrome artist Alishba’s Art Exhibition or ..

Down syndrome artist Alishba’s Art Exhibition organized by The Arts Council of ..

1 hour ago
 National inter-department Netball championship beg ..

National inter-department Netball championship begins

18 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.