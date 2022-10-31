Moscow to Respond to Expulsion of Russian Embassy Employee From Moldova - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) Russia will respond to Moldova's decision to declare an employee of the Russian Embassy in Chisinau persona non grata, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Moldovan Foreign Ministry announced that it is declaring one employee of the Russian Embassy in Chisinau persona non grata, who is obliged to leave the country.

"As the Russian side stated earlier, Russia will issue an appropriate response," the Russian foreign ministry said.