Moscow To Respond To Possible US Plans To Launch Cyberattacks On Russian Infrastructure

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 06:50 PM

Moscow to Respond to Possible US Plans to Launch Cyberattacks on Russian Infrastructure

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Moscow will respond to possible US plans to launch cyberattacks on Russia's infrastructure, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's department of international information security told journalists on Tuesday.

"Russia's technological capabilities make it possible to see absolutely everything. It is naive to assume that the great nuclear power, which is so feared in the US, will suddenly not see something. This is ridiculous," Andrey Krutskikh said.

"Russia is so savvy and confident in this area," he said.

More Stories From World

