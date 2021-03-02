UrduPoint.com
Moscow To Respond To Possible US Sanctions Against Russia - Lavrov

Sumaira FH 3 seconds ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 04:40 PM

Moscow to Respond to Possible US Sanctions Against Russia - Lavrov

Moscow will surely respond to Washington if it imposes new anti-Russia sanctions over the case of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) Moscow will surely respond to Washington if it imposes new anti-Russia sanctions over the case of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

The media has reported that the US could impose sanctions for Navalny's alleged poisoning already on Tuesday.

"The reaction will be unambiguous. Nobody canceled the rules of diplomacy, one of the rules of diplomacy is reciprocity," Lavrov said during a briefing.

More Stories From World

