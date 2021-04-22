UrduPoint.com
Moscow To Respond To Prague's Decision To Decrease Number Of Russian Diplomats - Zakharova

Moscow to Respond to Prague's Decision to Decrease Number of Russian Diplomats - Zakharova

Moscow will respond to Prague's decision to decrease the number of Russian diplomats and believes that the Czech Republic chose the path of breaking relations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Moscow will respond to Prague's decision to decrease the number of Russian diplomats and believes that the Czech Republic chose the path of breaking relations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulganek said earlier that the diplomats expelled from Russia must be returned by Thursday noon, otherwise the number of the Russian embassy staff will be reduced on par with the Czech one. After the expiration of the ultimatum, Kulganek announced that the composition of the Russian embassy in Prague would be reduced to the level of the Czech diplomatic mission in Moscow by the end of May.

"I am asked to comment on their latest decision. Prague has embarked on the path of breaking relations. The answer will soon follow," Zakharova said during a briefing.

