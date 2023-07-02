(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2023) Russia will not leave without response Romania's decision to reduce the Russian diplomatic mission in the country, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Sunday.

On Friday, the Romanian Foreign Ministry said that 40 employees of the Russian embassy in Bucharest would need to leave Romania. The Russian embassy said the diplomats were scheduled to leave on July 1. According to Romanian reports, all 40 Russian diplomats had already left the country on a chartered flight, as of Sunday.

"As we stated earlier, Russia will give an appropriate response," the ministry said.

The Russian embassy told Sputnik that part of the diplomatic personnel had left Romania.

Since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, a number of Western countries, including Germany, Austria and the Baltic countries, have begun to take steps to reduce Russian diplomatic missions in their countries.