MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) Moscow will respond to Sweden's expulsion of 5 Russian diplomats, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said that the country has decided to expel five employees of the Russian Embassy, as their activities are allegedly incompatible with their diplomatic status.

"As the Russian side stated earlier, Russia will give an appropriate response," the ministry said.