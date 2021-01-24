Moscow to Respond to US Diplomats' Comments on Recent Protests - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, January 24 (Sputnik) - Moscow will respond to statements by US diplomats regarding Saturday's unauthorized protests in the country and will pursue the matter further, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Sunday.

The US embassy in Moscow previously claimed to monitor the unauthorized protests across Russia and accused the Russian authorities of suppressing free speech and free assembly.

"We will definitely respond to those," Zakharova told the state broadcaster Rossiya 1.

She mentioned the ministry's official statement, which said that the US diplomats would have to explain themselves before the ministry for the comments by both the embassy and the US State Department.

"But we will examine the matter further, as this is just the tip of the iceberg - [i.e.] what was stated by the US authorities as well as the comments issued by foreign services of various Western countries," Zakharova noted.