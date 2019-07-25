UrduPoint.com
Moscow To Retaliate After Situation Around Tanker Detained In Ukraine Clarifies - Source

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 05:36 PM

Moscow is aware that the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) has detained Russian tanker NEYMA, and it will retaliate after Kiev clarifies its accusations, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) Moscow is aware that the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) has detained Russian tanker NEYMA, and it will retaliate after Kiev clarifies its accusations, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

The SBU said earlier in the day that it had detained NEYMA in Odessa region, accusing it of blocking passage of Ukrainian vessels during the Kerch Strait incident in November.

"We should gain insight into all the details and not rush to draw final conclusions, [we should understand] what exactly the Ukrainian authorities accuse the Russian tanker of. The version about Kerch [Strait] has been revealed, but we don't know anything yet either about the crew numbers or about what charges exactly the sailors will face," the source said.

When asked whether Russia will retaliate after the details are revealed, the source said it "certainly" would.

